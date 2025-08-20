Turbulent times for US energy storage

From ESS News

For many green financiers, the OBBBA poses a major investment risk. The expansive legislation has repealed billions of dollars in clean energy tax incentives, imposed new domestic content rules for renewables and expanded “foreign entity of concern” (FEOC) restrictions, many of which directly impact energy storage. It’s uncharted territory.

“This is the first time in my career I’ve heard of geopolitical risk being a major risk factor for US energy investments,” said Noam Yaffe, the vice president at energy finance data firm Pexapark.

Many investors are getting spooked and reconsidering sending their cash to the United States.

