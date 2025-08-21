NTPC Green commissions 212.5 MW of solar in India

NTPC Green Energy has commissioned 212.5 MW of solar capacity in western India through its wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy.

Image: PIB, Government of India

From pv magazine India

NTPC Green Energy has announced that it has commissioned 212.5 MW of solar capacity at Khavda, Gujarat, through its wholly owned subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy.

This is the fourth phase of NTPC Renewable’s 1,255 MW Khavda-I solar PV project, which is being developed under the Central Public Sector Undertaking scheme.

In addition, NTPC Green commissioned 37.5 MW of solar capacity as part of a 100 MW hybrid project in Gujarat. The hybrid project is being developed by Ayana Renewable Power Four, a subsidiary of the ONGC-NTPC Green Energy joint venture.

