GoodWe launches 125 kW/261 kWh all-in-one C&I battery

GoodWe has introduced a 125 kW/261 kWh all-in-one battery for commercial and industrial use in China, with applications spanning factories, farms, EV charging stations, commercial sites, and grid or off-grid systems.

Image: GoodWe

From ESS News

China’s GoodWe has launched a new fully integrated all-in-one liquid-cooled energy storage solution based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry and designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications.

The new ESA Series 125kW/261kWh can cover a wide spectrum of use cases in factories, farms, EV charging stations, commercial complexes, and other grid-connected or off-grid applications, according to the manufacturer.

The system integrates a power conversion system (PCS), energy management system (EMS), and battery management system (BMS) within a single cabinet. Such architecture streamlines installation, operation, and maintenance while supporting flexible capacity scaling.

