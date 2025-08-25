Solaires Entreprises ships indoor perovskite PV modules to first customer

Canadian perovskite PV technology startup Solaires Enterprises announced that SEI Energy Technology, its joint venture with China-based energy technology manufacturer Genesis Technology, has begun supplying its perovskite indoor PV modules to their first customer.

“The modules were shipped to a global manufacturer of electronic devices for use in different sensor applications,” said the company in a statement, adding that it expects to ship to several other customers from the SEI Energy factory in the coming quarter.

Solaires Enterprises is developing a portfolio of lightweight, high-efficiency perovskite PV solutions to power internet of things (IoT) devices, low-power electronics products, and energy applications. They are based on its perovskite technology tuned for indoor light absorption with a reported power conversion of 35%,

Solaires and SEI began to collaborate in 2024. “Our joint manufacturing facility with SEI enables us to scale perovskite PV technology at a pace that meets the growing demand for clean, efficient energy in IoT, consumer electronics, and beyond” said Fabian de la Fuente, co-founder and COO of Solaires, in a statement.

Founded in 2020, Solaires claims its technology is half the price of conventional indoor PV modules, yielding twice the performance, and generating 50% less greenhouse gas emissions.

Fellow Canadian perovskite solar startup WattbyWatt also announced a milestone recently, specifically a 9 cm2 tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell with 28% efficiency, made in collaboration with France’s National Solar Energy Institute (INES), a division of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA).