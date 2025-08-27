Lithuania approves 1.7 GW/4 GWh of energy storage

Lithuania has concluded its latest energy storage procurement round with plans to deploy 1.7 GW/4 GWh, five times its initial 800 MWh target, to strengthen grid flexibility and reliability.

Image: Energy Cells

Share

From ESS News

Lithuania has wrapped up its major energy storage procurement after receiving overwhelming interest from potential beneficiaries. The Ministry of Energy said this week that the country intends to deploy 1.7 GW/4 GWh of energy storage capacity to ensure the flexibility and reliability of its electricity system.

“Lithuania plans to install more than 4,000 MWh of electricity storage facilities – this is a significant step in strengthening the country’s energy system and ensuring the development of renewable energy,” said Acting Minister of Energy Žygimantas Vaičiūnas. “Such capacities will ensure greater resilience, flexibility and security of the electricity system, which will also contribute to the stability of electricity prices.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Huaneng switches on 5 MW perovskite solar test facility in China
27 August 2025 Huaneng has commissioned a 5 MW perovskite PV demonstration plant in China's Qinghai province to test performance, durability, and environmental adapt...