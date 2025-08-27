Lithuania approves 1.7 GW/4 GWh of energy storage

From ESS News
Lithuania has wrapped up its major energy storage procurement after receiving overwhelming interest from potential beneficiaries. The Ministry of Energy said this week that the country intends to deploy 1.7 GW/4 GWh of energy storage capacity to ensure the flexibility and reliability of its electricity system.
“Lithuania plans to install more than 4,000 MWh of electricity storage facilities – this is a significant step in strengthening the country’s energy system and ensuring the development of renewable energy,” said Acting Minister of Energy Žygimantas Vaičiūnas. “Such capacities will ensure greater resilience, flexibility and security of the electricity system, which will also contribute to the stability of electricity prices.
