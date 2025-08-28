Suzuki venture starts electrode output in India

From pv magazine India

TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat Pvt. Ltd. (TDSG), a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki, has started local production of lithium battery electrodes in India. The facility is the country’s first with cell-level localization.

Electrode manufacturing will allow more than 80% of battery value to be produced domestically. The batteries will supply Maruti Suzuki’s hybrid vehicles.

The three Japanese companies will jointly manufacture battery cells in India for the first time. TDSG’s plant in Gujarat was first announced in 2017.

Suzuki also unveiled the e Vitara, its first global battery electric vehicle. Production in India will serve more than 100 export markets, including Europe and Japan, establishing the country as Suzuki’s global EV hub.