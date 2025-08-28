Suzuki venture starts electrode output in India

From pv magazine India
TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat Pvt. Ltd. (TDSG), a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki, has started local production of lithium battery electrodes in India. The facility is the country’s first with cell-level localization.
Electrode manufacturing will allow more than 80% of battery value to be produced domestically. The batteries will supply Maruti Suzuki’s hybrid vehicles.
The three Japanese companies will jointly manufacture battery cells in India for the first time. TDSG’s plant in Gujarat was first announced in 2017.
Suzuki also unveiled the e Vitara, its first global battery electric vehicle. Production in India will serve more than 100 export markets, including Europe and Japan, establishing the country as Suzuki’s global EV hub.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.