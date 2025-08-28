Bulgaria launches consultation on 1.9 GWh energy storage subsidy

From ESS News
Bulgaria’s Ministry of Energy has launched a public consultation on a new subsidy program seeking to support the construction and commissioning of standalone renewable energy storage facilities with a cumulative capacity of 1.9 GWh.
The procurement builds on the first round of the National Infrastructure for Storage of Electricity from Renewable Sources (RESTORE) program, which concluded in April.
That round selected 82 standalone renewable energy storage projects, with a total investment exceeding 1.15 billion levs ($675 million), under the EU-funded initiative. The chosen projects will deliver a combined usable energy storage capacity of 9,712.89 MWh – more than three times the original 3 GWh target set by the tender.
