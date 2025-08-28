Skyworth launches new residential inverters

The Chinese electronics manufacturer said its new single-phase inverters have a maximum efficiency of 97.9% and a European efficiency rating of 97.2%.

The SW 4000-6000 TL inverter

Image: pv magazine

Share

Skyworth has unveiled a residential on-grid inverter this week at Intersolar South America 2025 in São Paulo, Brazil.

“The SW 4000-6000 TL inverter stands out with its compact and lightweight design for easier installation, a fanless design that ensures low-noise operation, two MPPT trackers for more flexible configuration, and 110% overloading capability to deliver stable and efficient performance even under demanding conditions,” the company's marketing manager, Gloria Wu, told pv magazine.

The transformerless, single-phase products have a power range of 3.7-6 kW and efficiency of 97.9% – rated 97.2% under the EU system. The devices can operate at temperatures ranging from –30 C to 60 C.

The IP66-rated systems support up to two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs and allows a 150% PV-to-inverter ratio. The MPPT voltage ranges from 60 V to 520 V, with a rated DC voltage of 360 V.

The inverters also feature a maximum input voltage of 550 V and a start-up voltage of 70 V.

Skyworth said its new inverters are equipped with DC switch, insulated resistance monitoring, input reverse polarity protection, anti-island protection, AC overcurrent protection, DC surge protection, and IV curve scanning.

“All of these Inmertro-certified models were showcased at Intersolar South America, where Skyworth demonstrated its strong commitment to the Brazilian market.” Wu stated.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

SolaX presents balcony storage system
27 August 2025 Chinese manufacturer SolaX Power has unveiled its Balcony X-MS 2000, a lithium-phosphate battery storage system for residential microgeneration suppor...