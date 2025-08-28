Skyworth launches new residential inverters

Skyworth has unveiled a residential on-grid inverter this week at Intersolar South America 2025 in São Paulo, Brazil.

“The SW 4000-6000 TL inverter stands out with its compact and lightweight design for easier installation, a fanless design that ensures low-noise operation, two MPPT trackers for more flexible configuration, and 110% overloading capability to deliver stable and efficient performance even under demanding conditions,” the company's marketing manager, Gloria Wu, told pv magazine.

The transformerless, single-phase products have a power range of 3.7-6 kW and efficiency of 97.9% – rated 97.2% under the EU system. The devices can operate at temperatures ranging from –30 C to 60 C.

The IP66-rated systems support up to two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs and allows a 150% PV-to-inverter ratio. The MPPT voltage ranges from 60 V to 520 V, with a rated DC voltage of 360 V.

The inverters also feature a maximum input voltage of 550 V and a start-up voltage of 70 V.

Skyworth said its new inverters are equipped with DC switch, insulated resistance monitoring, input reverse polarity protection, anti-island protection, AC overcurrent protection, DC surge protection, and IV curve scanning.

“All of these Inmertro-certified models were showcased at Intersolar South America, where Skyworth demonstrated its strong commitment to the Brazilian market.” Wu stated.