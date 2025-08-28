Egypt signs land-use contract for 2 GW solar cell and panel complex

Investors from Egypt, China, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates will build a large-scale, fully integrated industrial solar complex in Egypt under a land usufruct contract.

The Atom Solar Egypt complex will produce 2 GW of solar cells, 2 GW of solar panels, and 1 GWh of energy storage. It will cover more than 200,000 sqm in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, part of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

The land usufruct contract was signed with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly in attendance. According to Egypt’s State Information Service (SIS), the $220 million project combines capital and financing from Egypt’s AH, China’s JA Solar, the UAE’s Global South Utilities, and Bahrain’s Infinity Capital.

SIS said the solar cell factory’s output will be exported to global markets facing a growing import gap, while the solar panel factory will supply the Egyptian market and regional markets in the Middle East and Africa.

The project will gradually increase the share of local components by sourcing materials such as aluminium and glass from Egypt.

It will be implemented over three years, including construction and trial operation, and is expected to provide 841 direct jobs.

In November 2024, pv magazine reported that JA Solar had agreed to build a 2 GW solar cell and module factory in Egypt with support from Global South Utilities.

In June 2025, Chinese solar company Sunrev Solar began work on an integrated industrial complex for solar components in Egypt’s Ain Sokhna industrial zone, with the first phase of construction encompassing two factories capable of producing 2 GW of solar cells and 2 GW of solar modules.