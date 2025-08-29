Emeroo battery secures first approval under South Australia clean energy law

From pv magazine Australia

Australian renewable energy company Potentia Energy’s AUD 400 million ($260 million) Emeroo BESS in South Australia is the first battery project to receive environmental approval under the state's new Hydrogen and Renewable Energy (HRE) Act.

Potentia Energy Chief Executive Officer Werther Esposito said securing approval under the HRE Act is a significant achievement for both Potentia Energy and the state.

“It underscores our shared commitment to advancing the energy transition and reinforces South Australia’s leadership in integrating renewable energy into the grid,” Esposito said.

The Emeroo BESS will be co-located with the 275 MW/570 MWh Bungala Solar Farm. Located 15 km northeast of Port Augusta, the Emeroo BESS will be sited alongside Potentia Energy’s operational 570 MW Bungala Solar Farm, which comprises 840,000 solar modules and powers more than 113,000 homes annually.

Project development for Emeroo BESS will proceed subject to final approval steps under the HRE Act and a final investment decision. Construction is scheduled to start in 2026, with full operation expected in 2028.

HRE Act

The HRE Act took effect in July 2024. It provides a comprehensive, transparent regulatory framework for renewable energy infrastructure, including BESS projects exceeding 5 MW, and streamlines the approval process for such projects. The act aims to provide investment certainty and reduce red tape.

SA Energy and Mining Minister Tom Koutsantonis said Potentia Energy’s investment in battery storage at Emeroo was enabled by the HRE Act.

“I congratulate the company on being the first to utilize this world-leading renewable energy framework and join South Australia in its strong progress toward 100% net renewable energy generation,” said Koutsantonis.