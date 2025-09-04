Websol to expand solar cell, module capacity by 4 GW

From pv magazine India
Websol Energy System approved the addition of 4 GW of solar cell and module manufacturing capacity with a total investment of INR 30 billion (€333 million/$364 million). The company said the new cell capacity will use TOPCon technology.
The expansion will take place in two phases through a wholly owned subsidiary: a 2 GW solar cell and module line by June 2027, followed by another 2 GW line by June 2028.
Websol said the investment will be financed through a mix of internal accruals and lending from financial institutions.
The company currently operates a 600 MW solar cell line and a 550 MW solar module line at Falta, West Bengal. The solar cell line is running at 90% capacity utilization. Both lines were funded through internal accruals, a preferential equity issue, and institutional lending.
An additional 600 MW solar cell line, also at Falta, is scheduled to come online in October 2025. Funded entirely through internal accruals, the project will raise Websol’s solar cell capacity to 1.2 GW.
By 2028, Websol’s total capacity will reach 5.2 GW for solar cells and 4.5 GW for modules.
The board has also approved a stock split in a 1:10 ratio, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting on Sept. 29, 2025.
