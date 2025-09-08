Aermec launches propane heat pumps for commercial, industrial buildings

UK-based heating specialist Aermec, a unit of Italy's Giordano Riello International Group, has unveiled two new heat pump series for applications in commercial and industrial buildings.

Both products use propane (R290) as the refrigerant and can provide hot water at a temperature of up to 75 C, according to the manufacturer.

One of the two products is dubbed PRM and consists of an air-cooled reversible modular heat pump.

“The modular design of the PRM allows for up to nine units to be coupled together, reducing the overall unit dimensions to a minimum, providing flexibility to the designer and future expansion/upgrade of the system,” the company said in a statement.

This system has a cooling capacity of 95.6 kW and a heating capacity of 101.7 kW. Its coefficient of performance (COP) is 3.19 and the energy efficiency rating (EER) is 2.59. Sound levels range from 84.8 db(A) and 87.8 db(A).

It measures 2,520 mm x 1,198 mm x 3,583 mm and weighs 1,502 kg.

As for the second product, the PRG system, it consists of an air-to-water heat pump with a cooling capacity of 49.9 kW to 146.9 kW and a heating capacity of 51.7kW to 144.3kW.

This heat pump features a COP of 3.09 and an EER of 2.76. Sound levels range from 82.0 db(A) and 87.2 db(A). The smallest system of the series measures 1,920 mm x 1,108 mm x 3,375 mm, while the largest has a size of 1,980 mm x 1,108 mm x 4,423 mm.

“The design of the unit provides the designer with a wide operating range, from as low as -20 C outside air temperature in winter, up to 48 C in summer,” the company said.