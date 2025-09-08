Germany adds almost 4.59 GWh of battery storage already this year

Analysis by pv magazine shows almost 2.1 million battery storage systems (BESS) are now in operation in Germany. The latest figures for this year are 362,537 systems with a power output of around 2.6 GW and a cumulative storage capacity of 4.59 GWh.

The market data register of Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) lists 2,093,855 battery storage systems with a gross output of 15.24 GW and a usable storage capacity of 23.16 GWh.

The data is not entirely accurate however, as it features balcony storage systems listed as having 800 kW capacities. That figure should be 800 W.

The register indicates 362,537 battery storage systems were added in the year to Sept. 5, with gross output of around 2.64 GW and just under 4.59 GWh of storage capacity.

