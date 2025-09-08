Türkiye to tender 850 MW of solar

Türkiye will run a series of solar and wind tenders in November and December to procure 2 GW of new renewable energy capacity, the country’s Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, has announced.

Delivered under the country’s Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA) program, the tenders will procure 850 MW of solar and 1,150 MW across multiple provinces.

A total of nine solar tenders are planned, for projects ranging from 40 MW to 260 MW in capacity, to be located in the provinces of Elazığ, Kahramanmaraş, Erzurum, Bolu, Eskişehir, Mardin and Van.

Turkiye’s first tender for a floating solar project is also scheduled, a 35 MW array in the Demirköprü hydropower reservoir area in Manisa. The opportunity follows legal reforms that have permitted solar projects on bodies of water.

The Ministry for Energy and Natural Resources has set a ceiling price for the unit purchase price of electricity at €0.055 ($0.065)/kWh across all the competitions, with floor prices set at €0.0325/kWh for the solar energy tenders and €0.0350 for the wind energy tenders.

If the floor price is reached, the ministry says it will continue the competitions with a contribution increase based on a minimum starting price of €10,000/MW.

The tenders are offering a free market sales period that will give winners the right to sell their electricity on the free market, covering 60 months for the solar projects and 72 months for the wind projects. After the free market sales period expires, a 20-year power purchase agreement based on the tender price will be put in place.

The first round of tenders held under the YEKA auction mechanism took place in January and February earlier this year and allocated 800 MW of solar alongside 1,200 MW of wind.

Türkiye added 3.1 GW of solar during the first half of this year, taking cumulative solar capacity past 23 GW. Speaking during last week’s Turkish Wind Energy Congress, Bayraktar said combined solar and wind capacity is now in excess of 37 GW, equivalent to almost 31% of the country’s installed energy capacity.

Türkiye is aiming to reach 120 GW of solar and wind energy capacity by 2035.