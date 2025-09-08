Sri Lanka breaks ground on 100 MW solar project

Sri Lanka has begun building a 100 MW solar project. The Siyambalanduwa ‘Rividanavi’ solar power park will cover approximately 500 acres (202 hectares) in the Monaragala district within the Uva province of southern Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan president’s media office said the solar park is the country’s largest renewable energy project to date and the first for which Sri Lanka’s Sustainable Energy Authority has provided the project site, access roads and all relevant approvals to the investor.

Rivi Danavi Private Co., a joint venture between Lakdhanavi Ltd. and WindForce PLC, is implementing the project. Work will also include a 12 MWh battery storage facility, 132 kV transmission system and 132 kV grid substation. The project is scheduled for completion within the first quarter of 2027.

The solar park, which has received $140 million in investment, is expected to add around 219 GWh of energy to the national grid annually. Its production is forecast to save LKR 21 billion ($69.7 million) each year in foreign exchange currently spent on diesel imports for power generation.

Sustainable Energy Authority chairman Wijendra Bandara said during the groundbreaking ceremony that the Presidential secretariat collaborated with multiple agencies to secure 12 approvals required for construction over the last nine months. Bandara added that he is prepared to work with the government to streamline project procedures under one roof and accelerate approvals in the future.

Sri Lanka has set a target of meeting 70% of the country’s electricity demand from renewable energy by 2030. The country’s cumulative solar capacity reached 1.45 GW by the end of 2024, up from 958 MW the year prior, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).