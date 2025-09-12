China targets 180 GW of new energy storage by 2027 in ambitous national plan

From ESS News
China aims to install more than 100 GW of new energy storage – primarily battery storage, excluding pumped hydro – by 2027, according to a new action plan presented by authorities on Friday.
The “Special Action Plan for Large-Scale Construction of New Energy Storage (2025-2027)” released by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the National Energy Administration (NEA) outlines a roadmap to scale up energy storage to support the country’s rapidly expanding renewable energy capacity. The plan is expected to drive CNY 250 billion ($35.11 billion) in sector investment over three years.
China has already outpaced its previous targets. The country reached its 2025 goal of 30 GW two years early and saw explosive growth in 2024 alone, adding 37 GW / 91 GWh of new energy storage – more than doubling total capacity year-on-year. As of June 2025, China’s new energy storage fleet had surpassed 100 GW, overtaking the pumped hydro additions for the first time, according to data from the China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA).
