Czech electricity distributor connects 253 MW of solar in H1 

Czech electricity distributor ČEZ Distribuce connected 253.1 MW of solar in the first half of the year.

Figures shared by the company show 9,084 solar power plants were added across its distribution network in the first half, 72% (6,498) of which were micro sources up to 10 kW in capacity. Another 1,312 systems had capacity up to 100 kW.

A total of 86%, or 7,838, of the solar plants connected during the first half were equipped with battery storage. Their capacity is equal to 100.8 MW, alongside 120 MWh of battery energy storage.

ČEZ Distribuce is Czechia’s largest electricity distributor, covering the northern regions of the country except for the capital, Prague.

The region with the greatest number of installations within ČEZ Distribuce’s network this year is Central Bohemian, with 2,601 solar units for 47.6 MW. The most power was connected in the Ústí nad Labem region of northwestern Czechia, which added 52 MW of new solar capacity.

This year, ČEZ Distribuce plans to spend CZK 19.2 billion ($934.1 million) on modifications and expansion of its distribution systems, including connecting customers with renewable sources and storage systems.

“This year we also expect an increased number of applications for connecting electricity storage devices, especially battery storage, and a significant amount will also go towards the digitalization and automation of our distribution network,” said Martin Zmelík, CEO of the company.

Czechia deployed 357 MW in the first half of 2025, bringing cumulative solar capacity to more than 4.8 GW, according to figures from the Czech solar association Solární Asociace.

Earlier this month, the country’s cybersecurity office warned against the potential security threat posed by Chinese solar inverters.