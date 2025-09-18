PV-powered thermal distillation device with self-cleaning, cooling

A research group from the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences has developed a novel thermal water distillation device with PV-powered auxiliary systems. Using an Internet of Things (IoT) component, the system self-cleans and cools the PV system for optimal results. Within the IoT framework, it uses both predictive and real-time maintenance strategies.

“This study proposes a novel IoT-based cooling and cleaning system designed specifically for PV modules integrated with a Cylindro-Parabolic Collector. The system utilizes sensor-based feedback to monitor temperature, dust levels, and solar irradiance in real time, triggering responsive cleaning and water-based cooling mechanisms to maintain optimal PV performance,” the team said. “The experimental setup demonstrates that automated interventions significantly reduce module temperature and surface dust accumulation, resulting in improved electrical output and operational efficiency.”

Before building the experimental setup, the research team simulated it using a mathematical model. They implemented the system’s mechanical design into SOLIDWORKS, while Proteus was used for system electronics. The simulation integrated PV panels, battery storage, a water pump and a thermal distillation unit enhanced by a compound parabolic concentrator (CPC). It also included a motor with a liner brush for cleaning and fans that acted as blowers.

The system is controlled by an ESP32 microcontroller, which enables real-time operation based on environmental conditions. It is first set up to check where the PV operates within normal conditions. If the measured voltage is below 15 V, it checks the light intensity. If light intensity is under 400 lux, the problem is determined as low sunlight and no command is issued. However, if the sun's intensity is above that threshold, the problem is either dust or overheating. If the panel temperature is below 30 C, the system concludes that dust is the problem and initiates the brush. However, if the temperature is above 30 C, it concludes overheating to be the issue and initiates the fans.

Following the design, the academics built the experimental setup with a PV module that produces 47.2 W under peak irradiance. The system was then tested across representative days for spring, summer, autumn and winter at Gödöllő, northern Hungary. The predictive component of the system had a coefficient of determination (R2) of 97.5–98.8%, mean absolute percentage error (MAPE) of 7–13 % and root mean square error (RMSE) of 36–42 W/m2.

“The developed portable CPC prototype achieved a daily freshwater yield of 6.1 L/m2⋅day, which represents an improvement of almost 70% over the average performance of conventional solar stills. The system also recorded a thermal efficiency of 58 % and an overall CPC-PV utilization efficiency of 63%, exceeding the typical performance range of fixed CPC desalination units reported in the literature,” according to the results.

“With real-time sensor feedback triggered intelligent cleaning and cooling responses, field experiments confirmed improvements of 8–15% in irradiance capture (e.g., 950 W/m2 vs. 850 W/m2 in summer) and up to 12% daily energy yield enhancement, while maintaining seasonal efficiency variation below 5%,” the team added. “Seasonal performance analyses showed year-round benefits, with irradiance gains ranging from 7% in spring to 10% in winter.”

The system was presented in IOT-enabled thermal and surface management system for PV modules coupled with a Cylindro-Parabolic Collector, published in Energy Reports.