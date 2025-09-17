Micronesia runs solar minigrid tender

The Pacific Community (SPC), a scientific and technical organisation of the Pacific region, is running a hybrid solar minigrid tender in Micronesia.

The tender covers the engineering, procurement and construction of the hybrid systems, inclusive of training and the supply of materials for low voltage distribution networks.

The systems will be located at three villages on the Fefen Islands of Micronesia. According to available tender details, a rooftop and canopy solar array alongside a battery and diesel generator will be installed at Sapota village, while a rooftop solar system will be built at Fein village and a rooftop and canopy solar installation at Mesa village.

The Fefen Islands are located within the state of Chuuk, the least electrified state in Micronesia and one of the least electrified across the Pacific region, with a current electrification rate of around 35%.

SPC is aiming to have the contract awarded and signed before the end of the year. The tender forms part of Micronesia’s Sustainable Energy and Accompanying Measures project that is being funded by the European Union via a financing agreement signed in November 2019.

A pre-bid meeting will take place on October 1, with the registration deadline for the meeting set for September 29. The closing date for tender applications is October 27.

Micronesia’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 5 MW by the end of last year, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the same figure reported since 2018.