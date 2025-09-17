QatarEnergy selects Samsung C&T for 2 GW solar project

State-owned petroleum company QatarEnergy has picked Samsung C&T Engineering & Construction Group to build the 2 GW Dukhan solar power project.

An agreement for the construction of the project, to be located 80 kilometers west of Doha, was signed between the two parties earlier this week. Samsung C&T has said that the project is the largest solar power plant ever to be built by a Korean construction company.

The 2 GW Dukhan project, first announced in September 2024, is to be developed in two phases. The first phase is expected to add 1 GW of solar to the grid by the end of 2028, with the second phase scheduled for completion by mid-2029.

QatarEnergy’s solar portfolio features the 800 MW Al-Kharsaah solar power plant, which began operations in 2022, and an 875 MW project across Ras Laffan and Mesaieed, also built by Samsung C&T, which was switched on earlier this year.

“When completed, the Dukhan solar power plant, along with Al Kharsaah, Mesaieed and Ras Laffan solar power plants will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 4.7 million tons annually, while contributing up to 30% of Qatar’s total peak electricity demand,” said Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy.

Qatar’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 1,860 MW at the end of 2024, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The country has set a target of deploying 4 GW of renewables by the end of the decade.