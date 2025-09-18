South Africa deploys 928 MW of solar in Q1

South Africa added approximately 928 MW of solar during the first quarter of this year, according to estimates from SAPVIA.

The figure consists of 280 MW from projects commissioned under the country’s flagship Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) since December 2024, alongside 647 MW of solar from non-REIPPPP projects, according to SAPVIA.

The 928 MW figure represents strong growth in South Africa’s solar market and suggests that this year, the country is on course to outperform the 1.1 GW of solar added across 2024. South Africa's record for solar deployment in a calendar year is 2.6 GW from 2023.

SAPVIA told pv magazine that as of mid-2025, South Africa’s cumulative solar capacity is estimated at 9,457 MW.

“There is a healthy pipeline of projects, with solar comprising 10,078 MW of a total 14.9 GW as of July 2025” the association added. “Moreover, there are an additional 11 projects from the REIPPPP that are still under construction.”

The REIPPPP is a key driver in South Africa’s utility-scale solar market. In July, the South African government approved an additional six solar projects totaling 1,290 MW of new capacity under the seventh procurement round of the program. The allocation represents the largest utility-scale solar commitment made in South Africa this year.

The 1,290 MW was made available for solar projects after it was reallocated from unused onshore wind capacity.

“This strategic move ensures that unutilised capacity from onshore wind allocations is swiftly redirected to projects capable of rapid deployment and grid integration, reinforcing South Africa’s commitment to an accelerated clean energy transition,” SAPVIA said.

Beyond the REIPPPP program, there is an increasing adoption of storage solutions alongside renewable energy sources to enhance grid stability, the association said, such as the recent registration of a 110 MW solar-plus-storage project by Mzansi Energy Consortium (Pty) Ltd. in Limpopo, northern South Africa.

SAPVIA said that there is also a promising pipeline in the C&I market in South Africa, with 100 MW worth or projects between 100 kW and 1 MW in size, as well as 250 MW of projects ranging between 1 MW and 50 MW in capacity, registered since June 2024.

In contrast, there is evidence that South Africa’s residential solar market has slowed down since the end of load shedding.

“This is evident in the number of new solar PV installation companies taking our PV GreenCard membership,” the association explained. “However, we cannot yet quantify it.”

The government of South Africa formally approved the country’s renewable energy masterplan earlier this year, aiming to deploy at least 3 GW of new renewables per year, increasing to 5 GW by 2030.

In August, South African utility Eskom unveiled a renewable energy offtake program for large consumers interested in entering power purchase agreements for power generated on its sites. It kicked off with a request for proposals covering 291 MW of solar capacity.