AlphaESS releases liquid-cooled ESS for commercial, industrial use

The Chinese storage manufacturer said its new energy storage system has a capacity of 261 kWh per cabinet. It can be expanded up to 50 units in parallel, scaling to multi-MWh projects.

The Storion TB125

Image: AlphaESS

From ESS News

Chinese-headquartered storage manufacturer AlphaESS has announced a new pre-assembled, liquid-cooled energy storage system (ESS) for the commercial and industrial (C&I) market.

In addition to the cooling system, the Storion TB125 system integrates a power conversion system (PCS), energy management system (EMS), battery management system (BMS), lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) battery modules, and fire suppression technology.

“Each TB125 delivers 125 kW / 261 kWh and can be expanded with up to 50 units in parallel, scaling easily to multi-megawatt-hour projects,” the company said in a statement. “With Active Balancing technology for improved cell consistency and a lifespan extension of more than 10%, combined with the AlphaESS intelligent O&M platform, customers can achieve payback in as little as three years. Supporting AC coupling, the TB125 integrates seamlessly with solar PV, the grid, diesel generators, and EV charging stations to maximize energy use and project returns.”

