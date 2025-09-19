IPVF testing new perovskite solar PV testing platform from Ecoprogetti

Italian solar PV equipment manufacturer Ecoprogetti announced that its Ecosun Nova EL testing platform has been installed in the perovskite solar cell and module pilot line of French research institute Institut Photovoltaïque d’Île-de-France (IPVF).

The integrated testing platform combines a solar simulator with advanced electroluminescence (EL) analysis.

The system will provide advanced EL analysis and stabilization tests of both cells and mini-modules, enabling IPVF to progress technologies developed in the lab toward industrial standards, according to a statement that also noted that it will allow for “more accurate assessments of durability, stability, and performance on a real-world scale.”

The testing instrument is made to adapt to non-standard and evolving testing procedures required for perovskite and other new cell technologies. It is a high-resolution EL system, processing at 150 px/mm², to support detailed analysis to identify defects, microcracks, and irregularities.

It supports constant voltage or current while monitoring the cell’s status in real time. It also offers traditional bidirectional IV measurements, with very fast scan rates (10 V/s) to extremely slow scan rates (below 0.001 V/s), which the company said is “essential for investigating transient phenomena and the instability typical of perovskites.”

Electrical characterization tests and monitoring of the modules’ light emission under controlled conditions are supported by MPPT tracking and steady-state testing modes, extending test times well beyond the 24-hour limit, according to the company.

The Ecoprogetti equipment is available globally, a spokesperson told pv magazine, noting that it already has a collaboration with unspecified customers on perovskite activity.

“With this technology, high-precision detection can be performed on modules made from both silicon and perovskite, thus supporting research on next-generation cells,” said the company.