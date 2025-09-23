Gautam Solar unveils 630 W TOPCon module for utility-scale solar projects

From pv magazine India

Gautam Solar has unveiled its 630W R-Series TOPCon solar modules for utility-scale PV projects. The new modules are ALMM and BIS approved, ensuring compliance for government projects and large-scale tenders, while meeting the highest industry standards.

Built on n-type TOPCon technology, the R Series modules deliver up to 23.32% module efficiency with a maximum power output of 630 W. Bifacial gain is up to 30% under optimal conditions.

Gautam Solar said the modules are designed with 182mm x 210 mm wafers, rectangular cell, half-cut technology, and multi-bus bar technology, significantly reducing resistive losses and maximize system performance.

The company added that the module degradation is less than 1% in the first year with an annual linear degradation rate of ≤0.4% in subsequent years.

Temperature coefficient is -0.29% per C, making the modules ideal for hot Indian climates. The module is certified to withstand a snow load of up to 5,400 Pa and wind load of up to 2,400 Pa.

“Our new 630 W R Series TOPCon solar modules, with ALMM and BIS approvals, empower EPCs and developers with bankable, high-performance technology that complies with Indian tender requirements,” said Gautam Mohanka, director of Gautam Solar. This milestone reinforces Gautam Solar’s commitment to delivering world-class solutions that drive India’s clean energy future.”