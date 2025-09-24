World’s largest vertical rooftop solar installation deployed in Norway

Norwegian startup Over Easy Solar has deployed what it claims to be the world’s largest rooftop installation of vertical solar panels in Tromsø, northern Norway.

The 320 kW solar array features 6,400 vertical solar panels installed on the top of the logistics terminal Tromsøterminalen. It was mounted by three people in four days, according to the company

Over Easy Solar says vertical solar panels are beneficial in northern latitudes such as Tromsø, which is located within the Arctic Circle, as they capture more energy from the low-angle sunlight common in the north, can generate more electricity in the morning and afternoon, and stay clear of snow accumulation, helping to improve year-round performance.

“Vertical solar panels are very well suited for northern latitudes and snowy regions, so we hope this becomes a model project for others who want to invest in sustainable power production from flat rooftops in the north,” commented Over Easy Solar CEO Trygve Mongstad. “As far as I know, this is now the city’s largest solar system, and the world’s largest vertical rooftop installation.”

The Tromsøterminalen installation surpasses the previous record for the largest vertical rooftop solar array set by Over Easy Solar on top of the Norwegian National Football Stadium in August 2024. The system was found to be more profitable in February than a comparative horizontal solar installation is in June.

In January, a case study analysis by Over Easy Solar found vertical rooftop solar panels outperform conventional rooftop solar systems during snowy months, with energy yield up to 30% higher.