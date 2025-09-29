Tata Power’s 4.8 GW cell capacity added to India’s manufacturing list

From pv magazine India

The Indian MNRE has published a revised ALMM for solar cells.

The updated list now includes Tata Power’s 4,813 MW of solar cell manufacturing capacity—comprising 4,533 MW in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu and 280 MW in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This addition brings the total ALMM-enlisted solar cell capacity to 17,880 MW, up from the previous total of 13,067 MW.

Tata Power’s ALMM-enlisted solar cells include monocrystalline PERC (passivated emitter rear cell) bifacial solar cells (182.2 mm × 182.2 mm, 10-busbar) with efficiencies ranging from 22.00 percent to 23.70 percent and output between 7.27 W and 7.84 W; monocrystalline TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) bifacial solar cells (182.2 mm × 182.2 mm, 10-busbar) with efficiencies from 22.50 percent to 25.50 percent and output between 7.44 W and 8.43 W; and bifacial mono c-Si (crystalline silicon) PERC cells (182 mm × 182 mm, 10-busbar) with efficiencies from 20 percent to 23.5 percent and output between 6.6 W and 7.75 W.

Other cell manufacturers on the list include FS India (First Solar’s India arm), Jupiter, Emmvee, Mundra (Adani), Premier Energies and ReNew.