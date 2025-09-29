U.S. startup unveils zinc-polyiodid redox flow battery with energy density of 320 Wh/L

From ESS News

US-based startup BESSt has launched a new redox flow battery technology that reportedly achieves 20 times higher energy density than conventional vanadium redox flow energy storage systems.

“Our battery is well-suited for solar and other renewable projects because it provides extended-duration storage without degradation, enabling round-the-clock reliability,” the company's CEO, Joley Michaelson, told pv magazine. “That makes it effective for both hybrid renewable systems and standalone stationary storage. Its compact footprint also makes it easier to deploy alongside solar where space is limited.”

“Our initial focus will be the commercial and industrial market, especially government, critical infrastructure, and industrial users who require absolute energy reliability and safety. We will follow with a residential launch in early 2028,” he added.

The system’s key innovations include an electrolyte made with zinc–polyiodide (ZnI₂), developed by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), and a “patent-pending” cell stack based on unspecified “earth-abundant” alloy materials sourced in the United States.

