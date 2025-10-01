India adds 44.2 GW solar module and 7.5 GW cell capacity in H1

From pv magazine India

India added 44.2 GW of solar modules and 7.5 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity in the first half of 2025, according to Mercom India.

Tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) dominated module manufacturing capacity additions with 39.9 GW, followed by 3 GW of monocrystalline modules. For the first time, 1.2 GW of heterojunction (HJT) module capacity was added in the country. No new capacity was added for integrated solar wafer/ingot or polysilicon production.

Mercom attributed the expansion to India’s 186 GW pipeline of large-scale projects scheduled between 2025 and 2027, 2030 solar installation targets, and policy-driven demand for modules under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).

As of the report’s release, cumulative module capacity under ALMM List-I reached 109.5 GW, while cumulative cell capacity under ALMM List-II stood at nearly 17.9 GW.

By June 30, 2025, monocrystalline technology accounted for 54.5% of total solar cell capacity, followed by TOPCon with 41.5% and polycrystalline with 4%.

Indian manufacturers have 181.6 GW of module and 86.1 GW of cell capacity under construction, expected to be commissioned by 2027. In addition, 97 GW of module and 84.7 GW of cell capacity have been announced and are projected to come online by 2030 or earlier.

“Although companies have announced large manufacturing capacities, actual operational capacities can be 30 to 40% lower,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO at Mercom Capital Group. “New module lines typically take several months to stabilize before reaching full utilization while smaller facilities continue to operate at lower levels, constrained by outdated technologies, lack of scale, and lower-wattage modules that are no longer in demand. This has led to fewer orders and accelerated consolidation, where only larger manufacturers with scale, efficiency, and credibility remain competitive. DCR module shortages will persist until domestic cell capacity increases.”

Gujarat remained the leading state for module production, accounting for 41.6% of national capacity as of June 2025. Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh followed with module production capacities of 12.8 GW and 11.5 GW. Gujarat also held the largest annual solar cell capacity at 47.3%.

In the first half of 2025, India imported 44.6 GW of solar modules and cells. Modules made up 34% of imports, while cells accounted for 66%.

Domestic manufacturers exported nearly 3 GW of modules and 83 MW of cells in the same period, primarily to the United States.

“Exports have also been hit hard. Shipments to the United States, which accounted for more than 95% of Indian module exports, have come to a halt after the recent 50% tariff,” Prabhu added.