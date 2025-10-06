India’s Vsole Solar opens inverter plant with 20,000-unit monthly capacity

From pv magazine India
Gujarat-based startup Vsole Solar Energy has inaugurated a fully integrated in-house solar inverter manufacturing facility with a capacity of more than 20,000 inverters per month.
The company said its advanced SMT and MI lines are equipped with high-speed machines and automated systems designed to ensure flawless PCB integration. At each stage of the assembly line, from PCB placement to final packaging, stringent quality checks are carried out.
Vsole’s portfolio includes 1 kW to 6 kW on-grid single-phase inverters for residential applications, 4 kW to 350 kW on-grid three-phase inverters, 3 kW to 10 kW hybrid single-phase LV inverters, 5 kW to 80 kW hybrid three-phase LV/HV inverters, 0.6 kW to 1.2 kW on-grid/hybrid microinverters, all-in-one hybrid plus battery systems (3.6 kW hybrid inverter with 5.3 kWh LFP battery and 5 kW hybrid inverter with 5.3 kWh LFP battery), and VSO lithium-ion batteries (4.8 kW/100 Ah and 5.12 kW/100 Ah).
