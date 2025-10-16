German lab pilots 20 kV battery system to cut energy losses

Researchers at Dortmund University are testing a high-voltage battery system operating up to 20 kV to reduce energy losses and improve efficiency.

Image: FH Dortmund, Benedikt Reichel

A research team at the Dortmund University of Applied Sciences is developing a battery storage system designed to operate at up to 20 kV, which is around 20 times higher than conventional systems, to reduce resistance and energy losses.

The KV-Batt project, led by professor of renewable energy Martin Kiel, aims to increase voltage levels in large-scale battery modules to improve efficiency and lower heat generation.

