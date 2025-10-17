France certifies first solar panels eligible for reduced 5.5% VAT

From pv magazine France
France’s Certisolis testing and certification laboratory updated its list of Simplified Carbon Assessments (SCAs) to include the first PV modules with carbon footprints below 530 kg CO₂/kWp, a threshold that may qualify them for a reduced VAT rate of 5.5%.
Four panels from French manufacturer Voltec Solar meet the criterion. These include the Tarka 110 VSMP TopCon 435 W (55 cells, temporary DHW), Tarka 110 VSMP VSBP TopCon 435 W (55 cells, permanent DHW), Tarka 120 VSMS PERC 60 cells 330 W, and Tarka 120 VSMP VSBP TopCon 60 cells 475 W. Voltec attributes the low carbon footprint to a higher share of European-sourced components and ongoing industrial process optimization.
Switzerland-based Meyer Burger also has one certified module: the White 60-cell heterojunction module at 380 W. Certisolis said additional references will be added to the list soon.
Eligibility for the VAT reduction depends on manufacturing standards, including a carbon footprint under 530 kg CO₂/kWp, silver content below 14 mg/W, lead under 0.1%, and cadmium under 0.01%. The thresholds aim to drive the market toward lower environmental impact panels with reduced critical metal content.
