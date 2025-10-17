The Hydrogen Stream: mixed evidences from Germany’s hydrogen market

Lhyfe inaugurated its first commercial production site in Germany, its fourth production site, and its first outside France. “On a one-hectare plot of land in Schwäbisch Gmünd, Lhyfe has installed a plant capable of producing up to 4 tons of renewable hydrogen per day (installed capacity of 10 MW). This hydrogen, produced via the electrolysis of water using renewable energy, is to be used to decarbonise heavy-duty mobility and industry,” said the French company. To secure its supply of renewable electricity, Lhyfe has signed PPAs with producers in Germany, including EDPR.

The Hamburg Green Hydrogen Hub (HGHH) is building a 100 MW electrolysis plant for green hydrogen at the site of the former Moorburg coal-fired power plant. “Once the building complex has been completed, work is scheduled to begin in early 2026, with the aim of commissioning the plant infrastructure by the second half of 2027. This will enable Kraftanlagen to lay the essential foundations for integrating the 100 MW electrolyzer from Siemens Energy into the site,” said the HGHH in an emailed note, a consortium of the two partners Luxcara and Hamburger Energiewerke. The site should produce 10,000 tons of green hydrogen yearly.

Hynamics Deutschland‘s webpage seems to be taken down, supporting reports suggesting that EDF's subsidiary stopped its operations in Germany. According to HydrogenInsight, Hynamics Deutschland has been shut down and liquidated. pv magazine tried to contact Hynamics and EDF, but has not yet received any confirmation or comment.

Centrica and National Gas have completed a trial, marking the first time hydrogen has been blended into the National Transmission System (NTS) in the United Kingdom. “The trial took place last week [on 9 October] and involved National Gas injecting a 2% blend of green hydrogen into the gas grid, before being blended with natural gas to generate power at Centrica’s Brigg Power Station – producing electricity directly into the power grid”, said the British energy company. Centrica and National Gas are urging the British Government to provide a strategic policy decision for hydrogen blends of up to 5%.

Longi Hydrogen unveiled HyBlock, an outdoor modular solution designed for hundred-megawatt to gigawatt-scale green hydrogen facilities, and a HySmart, an O&M platform purpose-built for hydrogen production facilities. “Working in synergy, the two solutions help customers achieve more competitive and sustainable hydrogen production economics”, said Longi, adding that HyBlock can deliver up to 35% savings in Capex and 40% shorter overall lead time, while cutting by 65% installation work. Longi also reportedly received approvals to build a 1GW alkaline electrolyser factory in China, therefore reaching a 3.5 GW capacity.