Mexico launches call to assign power generation permits

From pv magazine Mexico

Mexico’s National Energy Commission (CNE) and Ministry of Energy (SENER) published the call in the Official Journal, targeting projects with capacities of 0.7 MW or greater that require generation and interconnection permits and meet technical, territorial, and commercial operation criteria defined in the technical annex of the binding planning.

Expressions of interest in the One-Stop Shop for Strategic Projects in the Energy Sector (VUPE) must be submitted between Oct. 20 and 24, and permits approved by the CNE will be notified on Dec. 11 or 12, 2025.

Participating projects must request interconnection studies from the National Energy Control Center (CENACE) and express their interest following the call for proposals.

The call aims to integrate new generation and transmission projects in priority regions defined in binding planning, with technologies that meet reliability, continuity, electrical system quality, and energy justice criteria.

The document excludes distributed generation schemes, self-consumption, and prior permits that do not align with the regulatory framework under the Electricity Sector Law.

The call operates within Mexico’s new legal electricity framework, which gives SENER and CNE authority to coordinate system expansion under the Electricity Sector Law (LESE) and its regulations.

The technical annex identifies priority regions for capacity additions, technology blocks, and expected commercial operations through 2030.

Mexico’s National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (CONAMER) recently outlined requirements for obtaining generation permits for interconnected self-consumption at power plants between 0.7 MW and 20 MW.

In February, President Claudia Sheinbaum unveiled the National Electric System Expansion Plan 2025-30, designed to add 13.02 GW of new power capacity over six years.

The plan includes nine photovoltaic projects totaling 4.67 GW with a $4.9 billion investment, expected online between 2027 and 2028, and seven wind projects for 2.47 GW requiring $3.2 billion in investment.