New Zealand introduces building consent exemption for rooftop solar

From pv magazine Australia

New Zealand has removed the need for building consent to install rooftop solar on any structure, under new rules designed to streamline deployment while maintaining code compliance.

NZ Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk described the reform he proposed as a “common sense” move, which until its official introduction meant decision making on solar panel consents varied between councils, creating uncertainty for homeowners and installers.

“Making the process simpler by removing burdensome red tape is expected to save Kiwis around NZD 1,060 ($688) per consent and help avoid unnecessary delays,” Penk said. “It remains important that installations are carefully managed and comply with the Building Code.”

Penk said that for rooftop installations over 40 square meters in total area per roof, or in very high wind speed areas, a chartered professional engineer must provide or review the design of the structural fixings for the exemption to apply.

“Most residential rooftop solar arrays are between 25 and 30 square meters, so the majority of households will be able to install their solar panels without involving an engineer,” Penk said.

Fast-track consents

Penk also aims to extend a rooftop solar incentive announced in early 2025, that fast-tracked building consents for new residential buildings with solar electricity generation in their design, halving processing time from 20 working days to 10.

The extension would cover sustainable buildings, where buildings need to meet performance criteria demonstrating it incorporates either high energy efficiency, water efficiency, low embodied carbon, or climate resiliency.

“Legislation to create a fast-track building consent process for sustainable buildings, including those with solar panels, will be included in a Bill I intend to introduce to Parliament early next year,” Penk said. “The Chief Executive of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) will set the performance criteria for each sustainable building attribute through secondary legislation, ensuring clear guidance for builders and developers. By accelerating rooftop solar generation and reducing regulatory barriers for sustainable buildings, we are helping Kiwis shrink their power bills and live in healthier homes.”

The fast-track building consent process for buildings with rooftop solar panels will be rolled out first with uptake and impacts on the consenting system monitored and considered prior to implementing the fast-track consent process for sustainable buildings.