Fairland launches AI-based residential heat pump with coefficient of performance of 7

Chinese heat pump manufacturer Fairland has launched a new heat pump system for residential use.

“The Fairland R290 ATW Heat Pump is the first on the market to achieve a coefficient of performance (COP) of 7.0, a breakthrough enabled by innovative structural design and Fairland's AI Inverter technology,” the company said in a statement. “With dual A+++ level performance, it redefines energy efficiency, delivering around 40% higher efficiency than average systems.”

The new product is available in three versions, with nominal capacities of 11 kW, 13 kW, and 16 kW, respectively.

The smallest model offers a heating capacity of 3.75–13.45 kW and a COP range of 4.11–7.00 at temperatures between 7 C and 35 C.

Under the same conditions, the medium-sized version delivers a heating capacity of 4.05–15.10 kW with a COP range of 4.09–6.57, while the largest system achieves 6.05–20.64 kW and a COP range of 4.05–6.45.

The heat pump uses propane (R290) as its refrigerant and comes equipped with 13 smart safeguards, including high-pressure protection, water flow monitoring, and winter anti-freeze protection.

According to the manufacturer, leaving water temperature can reach up to 75 C, and sound levels range from 30 dB(A) to 61 dB(A).

“Its precise AI control optimizes R290 refrigerant use, ensuring safe and efficient operation, with every component working in harmony for peak performance,” the company stated. Additionally, Fairland's unique liquid cooling system recycles nearly all the heat generated by the drive board, reducing energy waste and extending component life.