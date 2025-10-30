Unigrid expands sodium-ion output via Asian foundries

From ESS News

San Diego–based Unigrid has revealed that it has expanded its battery production capacity to 100 MWh per year, a tenfold increase, and through contract manufacturing via a network of battery foundries, will aim to reach another tenfold increase for 2026.

Speaking to ESS News, the company said the foundry-based approach allows it to scale rapidly without the capital burden of building its own factory. Its sodium-ion batteries supply both stationary storage and e-mobility markets, with certifications under UN 38.3 and UL 9540A standards.

