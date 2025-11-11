Adani Group to build India’s largest battery storage project

From pv magazine India

Adani Group has entered the BESS sector with a 1,126 MW/3,530 MWh project at its Khavda renewable energy complex, which it describes as the world’s largest renewable plant. The system will be able to deliver 1,126 MW of power for around three hours, storing a total of 3,530 MWh of energy.

The project, which involves more than 700 BESS containers, will be the largest battery storage installation in India and among the world’s biggest single-location deployments. Commissioning is planned by March 2026.

“The project is being developed with cutting-edge lithium-ion battery technology and is being integrated with advanced energy management systems to ensure optimal performance and reliability,” Adani Group stated in a press release. “The deployment will support peak load management and energy shifting, thereby playing a critical role in decarbonizing the power sector. This pioneering project will serve as a cornerstone in the world’s clean energy evolution, enabling grid stability, renewable integration, and round-the-clock power availability, while positioning the Khavda renewable energy plant as the world’s largest RE and storage park.”

Adani Group has also outlined a plan to expand its energy storage capacity. The company aims to add 15 GWh of BESS capacity by March 2027, targeting a total of 50 GWh within five years.