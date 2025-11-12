Australia’s S-Rack installs 83 kW solar carport for Parramatta Council EVs

Sydney-based solar racking provider S-Rack has designed, engineered, supplied and installed the mounting structure for an 83 kW solar carport system in western Sydney.
Delivered by Wagga Wagga-based solar installer Solar Professionals, the project will allow Parramatta City Council to generate renewable energy and power its EV chargers.
Located in Rydalmere, 22 km west of Sydney, the system incorporates 180 REC 460 W solar panels and 14 JET Charge EV chargers at the council’s operations center carpark.
City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Martin Zaiter said the new infrastructure will support the council’s long-term transition to clean transport. “It will make our full transition to electric vehicles much easier,” Zaiter said.
Unfavorable ground conditions required additional engineering and structural work to ensure the system’s stability and compliance. The team also managed complex site logistics as the carpark remained in operation during installation.
S-Rack Technical Sales Manager Alex Smeeth said the project highlights how design and collaboration drive high-quality outcomes. “It’s a great example of how solar infrastructure can be both functional and forward-thinking, and we can’t give enough credit to David Pugh and the team at Solar Professionals for their exceptional delivery,” Smeeth said.
Solar Professionals led engineering, procurement and construction, integrating S-Rack’s carport solution to ensure structural precision, simplified assembly and long-term performance, while supporting the council’s goal of net zero operations.
Solar Professionals Senior Project Manager David Pugh said the partnership was key to success. “S-Rack comes as a solid team, they helped us out with the Geotech and engineering, and we were able to install a lot under their good advice,” Pugh said.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
