Increase in UK solar panel fires blamed on poor installations

Fires involving solar panels increased 60% between 2022 and 2024 in the United Kingdom outpacing the rate of new installations, according to analysis from QBE Insurance. The business insurer has revealed UK fire services attended 171 incidents involving a solar installation during 2024, up from 107 in 2022 and 128 in 2023.

QBE acquired the data through freedom of information (FOI) requests, with 37 out of the 49 fire services operating in the United Kingdom able to provide data. The insurer said this suggested the number of solar panel related fires may be “much higher” than reported in its analysis.

FOI data seen by pv magazine reveal London as the region with the most fire incidents involving PV systems in 2024, accounting for 41 incidents – 24% of the total.

Residential installations accounted for the majority of fire incidents involving solar panel, with 97 recorded in 2024. The was followed by commercial properties (27), ground-mounted installations (17), and industrial properties (10).

Only 20 fire services responded with data on where solar panel related fires originated in 2024 but of those recorded, 21 fires started at the inverter, 20 at the panel, 16 originated at DC cabling or connectors, and 12 were battery fires.

The increase in fire incidents has coincided with a ramping up of PV deployment, however QBE analysis suggests growth in the number of fires outpaces new installations. UK government data recorded 1,309,447 PV installations in 2022 against 1,697,231 installations in 2024 – a 29.6% increase in the number of installations over the period.

In a press release, Adrian Simmonds, practice leader for property risk solutions at QBE Insurance described solar as an “essential part of the UK’s clean energy transition” but warned the pace of deployment is a “cause for concern for risk management.”

“Our analysis shows fires involving solar panels have risen at twice the rate of new installations over the past two years. Safe solar panel installation and maintenance are essential to reducing fires.”

Simmonds added that QBE recommends property owners carry out formal risk assessments, work with certified installers and ensure regular inspection and cleaning to reduce the chance of fire.