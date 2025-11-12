India’s Sunsure signs 19.36 MW wind–solar supply deal with DFPCL

From pv magazine India

Sunsure Energy has signed a long-term agreement with Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd (DFPCL) to supply hybrid renewable power combining solar and wind to DFPCL’s facility in Raigad, Maharashtra.

The round-the-clock (RTC) supply totals 19.36 MW, comprising 8.86 MW (13.29 MWp) of solar and 10.5 MW of wind power. Sunsure will generate the hybrid power from its solar plant in Dhule, Maharashtra, and wind facility in Jath, Maharashtra.

The project is expected to produce about 55 million kWh per year, enabling DFPCL to cut its carbon footprint by more than 40,000 metric tons of CO₂ annually—equivalent to planting nearly 2 million trees over the project’s lifetime.

“This agreement showcases Sunsure’s ability to deliver renewable energy solutions that offer round-the-clock green energy to industries crucial to India’s growth trajectory,” said Shashank Sharma, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Sunsure Energy. “Hybrid solutions like these can offset up to 55% to 60% of the power demand of large-scale industrial consumers without relying on the banking framework.”

Founded in 2014, Sunsure Energy is backed by Partners Group AG, which has committed $400 million to support its goal of building the largest industrial decarbonisation company in India and Southeast Asia. Sunsure operates 600 MW of renewable assets and has 7.1 GW under development across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Karnataka, targeting 10 GW by 2030.