Aira unveils battery storage system and inverter range

Swedish heat pump maker Aira has launched a residential battery and inverter range, as the company seeks to position itself as a whole home-energy management provider. The new Aira Power range comprises Aira Power Store, a scalable household battery system, and Aira Power Hub, an inverter brand available in single-phase and three-phase variants.

Aira Power Store is a modular lithium iron phosphate battery with a stackable capacity of 7 kWh to 20 kWh. The system can operate with two to six modules in series, with four racks in parallel.

Dimensions for the residential battery range from 78 cm x 88.1 cm x 17.6 cm for a two-module installation to 78 cm x 188.1 cm x 17.6 cm for the six-module system. Charge and discharge power ranges from 5.94 kW at the entry level to a maximum of 17.82 kW when 20 kWh of storage is installed. System weight starts at 86.6 kg for the two-module system, increasing by 34 kg per module to a maximum of 222.3 kg for a six-module unit.

Aira Power Hub is a transformerless inverter available in single-phase 7 kW and three-phase 15 kW variants. Both models are equipped with maximum power point trackers with a voltage range from 100 V to 720 V and a maximum current of 14 A, and have a DC to AC efficiency rating of 98%. The single-phase model has a rated AC power of 7.36 kVA and a rated AC voltage of 230 VAC. Aira’s three-phase inverter has a rated AC power of 15 kVA and an AC voltage of 400 V.

Aira Power Hub inverters have an IP-65 rated enclosure, operating temperature of -20 C to 60 C, weigh 21 kg and have a maximum operating altitude of 2,000 m. The inverters and battery storage products are offered with a 10-year guarantee.

Both products are being positioned as part of Aira’s wider home energy system proposition, which includes the company’s flagship heat pump product as well as an AI-driven energy management system Aira Intelligence.

The launch of Aira’s Power range completes the Swedish company’s ambition to roll out a full household energy management system. Speaking with pv magazine in February 2025, chief product and technology officer Kaj af Kleen said a key reason for developing an inverter rather than using a third-party product was to have full access to key data.

“The reason that we do this is because – it’s the same logic as for the heat pump – if you want to do something really well you need to be able to access all the controls, all the sensors, the firmware,” af Kleen said. “That requires iterative development, engineers sitting together doing real work and that’s best done in a room together, not across the ocean.”

In a press release for the launch, Aira Group CEO Peter Prem said the inverter and battery storage products represent a “major milestone” for the company.

“By expanding our vertically integrated model into home energy, we are giving households the tools to generate, store and manage clean power efficiently.”

The first Aira Power installations are expected in the United Kingdom and Italy in January 2026, with a launch in Germany to follow.