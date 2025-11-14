‘Inclusive leadership requires a very specific set of competencies’

The solar industry stands among the most dynamic and rapidly evolving sectors globally. It requires not only technical expertise but also strong capabilities in community engagement, project management, environmental stewardship, commercial strategy, or financial acumen, often across diverse geographies. In international companies like Belectric, bridging this wide range of skills demands a broad spectrum of professional profiles.

Diversity, in gender and beyond, and inclusion are therefore not optional; they are key to the long-term success of our industry. Different perspectives bring innovation, creativity, and stronger problem-solving. But they also foster deeper cultural and social understanding, which is critical for building trust and acceptance within local communities, an indispensable foundation for project viability and scalability. In short, inclusion helps ensure that the energy transition is not only efficient and profitable but also equitable and sustainable over the long term.

Mentorship has always been a cornerstone of my career. I have been very fortunate to learn from brilliant female leaders in sustainability and beyond, who modelled what was possible through their example. They reminded me of my strength and abilities, not only through their encouragement but through their achievements. Their leadership taught me that real change begins with what we embody. Following their footsteps, I strive to do the same: opening doors for others, supporting mentees, and helping them see their own potential. Mentorship is a cycle of empowerment, and it continues to shape how I act and what I value most.

As the ESG Manager, I work to embed inclusive practices in all aspects of Belectric’s operations. Diversity and inclusion must be part of how we do business every day. This can take many forms: using gender-neutral language in our handbooks, ensuring diverse and representative imagery in our presentations, or crafting inclusive language in our job postings. It also means encouraging our teams to advocate for solar and STEM careers in schools, especially among girls and underrepresented groups, through targeted outreach and similar initiatives.

Empowering employees to promote inclusion through training, awareness, and practical tools is key. People must feel equipped to act inclusively, not just told to do so. Equally, transparency and measurable metrics are critical. Often, one number can speak louder than a thousand words, it shows progress, creates accountability, and drives improvement. When we track diversity data consistently, we can truly see where we are advancing and where we need to do more. That’s how cultural change becomes real and sustainable.

When it comes to retaining and developing diverse talent, organisations must recognise that people increasingly value workplaces that are inclusive, diverse, and flexible. While the impact of DEI on measurable outcomes can be difficult to quantify, there is growing evidence that employees stay longer and perform better in environments where they feel respected and supported. To meet these expectations, companies must offer diversity-sensitive training across all levels, especially for leaders and managers.

Modern, inclusive leadership requires a very specific set of competencies: active listening, empathy, and self-reflection. As professionals in research and development already know very well, there is rarely just one path to excellence. In fact, some of the most unconventional approaches can turn out to be the most effective or innovative. Investing in people, through training, mentoring, and development, is not only the right thing to do; it is a proven strategy for retention and long-term success.

To young women entering the solar and renewable energy industry, my advice is: own your competence and legitimacy. Working on large infrastructure projects can be intimidating, and the communication codes in our field can still often reflect a traditionally male-dominated culture. But your expertise and perspective are needed. Especially if you want to drive change, find allies who believe in your ideas and start there. Seek feedback, learn continuously, and strive for excellence, but don’t let criticism make you doubt your right to be in the room. You are exactly where you are needed.

Finally, while advocacy and awareness are important, companies must also “walk the talk”: Discrimination in any form must be consistently identified and addressed. Without a firm and visible commitment to our values, those values lose all their power, and so does our ability to drive lasting impact. Inclusion is not only about saying the right words; it’s about taking real, measurable action every

With an academic background in cultural studies and social sciences, Clémence entered the ESG field through hands-on experience in the IT sector. She later transitioned into consulting, where she specialized in GHG footprinting for medium-sized enterprises across Germany. Her journey led her to Belectric, where she was entrusted with founding and leading the company’s ESG department. Clémence is passionate about driving meaningful change in the solar industry and beyond, with a particular focus on environmental impact and the people who make the energy transition possible. She is committed to strengthening ESG performance across the entire solar value chain—grounded in measurable progress, ethical responsibility, collaboration, and long-term impact.

