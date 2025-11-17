Alfa Solar and Astronergy plan solar cell, wafer venture in Turkey

Turkish solar panel manufacturer Alfa Solar is teaming up with Germany-based Astronergy Europe to establish an integrated solar cell and wafer production facility in Turkey.

The two companies have signed a joint venture agreement that states the project is planned through Astronergy Yüksek Teknoloji Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., a company wholly owned by Astronergy Europe and registered with the Istanbul Trade Registry.

A statement posted on Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) adds that Astronergy Europe and Alfa Solar plan to each hold 50% shares in the company following a planned share transfer or capital increase transactions.

The planned cell and wafer production facility will be constructed on land allocated within the Balıkesir Organized Industrial Zone in the northwestern province of Balıkesir. It is set to target an initial annual production capacity of 2.5 GW, beginning with ingot slicing.

The first phase of works is estimated to require a total investment of approximately $200 million. The project is expected to benefit from the Ministry of Industry and Technology’s HIT-30 program, an investment channel supporting manufacturing and strategic technology projects through to the end of the decade.

According to details on its website, Ankara-based Alfa Solar currently produces 2.5 million units of solar panels annually via a production facility with a closed production area of 40,000 sqm. The company's product line includes half-cut, bifacial and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar panels.

Astronergy Europe is a subsidiary of Chinese holding company Chint Group. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to invest $500 million in a production line for TOPCon solar cells. At the time, the facility was expected to produce locally manufactured solar cells, with at least 80% of output designated for export.