Utility-scale BESS to drive Czechia’s storage market

From ESS News
Czechia’s battery storage capacity is set to reach 6 GWh by the end of the decade, up from around 2.3 GWh today, according to analysis by Aurora Energy Research.
The country’s current battery fleet is made up almost entirely of behind-the-meter installations, with such systems accounting for 98% of installed capacity in 2024.
Aurora Energy says recent regulatory changes have opened the door for a major build-out in utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS).
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.