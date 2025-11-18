US Republicans press Trump to block Chinese inverter imports

From pv magazine USA
A letter, sent to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and signed by over 50 House Republicans requests the prohibition of imports of solar and battery energy storage imports from “foreign entities of concern” (FEOC), which mainly impacts Chinese businesses.
The House Republicans contend that current US policy has not adequately addressed national security vulnerabilities within the energy technology supply chain.
The lawmakers argue that the use of critical grid technologies sourced from China poses unacceptable public safety, economic, and national security risks. The letter specifically references a May report from Reuters of “rogue” hardware components discovered in Chinese-made inverters as evidence of potential security threats.
“We respectfully request that the Department of Commerce exercise its authorities to restrict the future importation of such Chinese equipment and inverters for US critical infrastructure,” said the letter.
Current legislation, including the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” already prohibits tax credits for projects utilizing components from FEOCs. However, the Republican letter argues these existing measures do not go far enough to secure the grid infrastructure itself from potential manipulation or espionage.
