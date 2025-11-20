British football club tenders solar-plus-storage system

A football club based in Oldham, Greater Manchester, has opened a tender for the supply and installation of a 80 kW solar array alongside 40 kW of battery storage. The deadline for applications is November 30.

Greater Manchester-based Avro football club is searching for a contractor to supply and install a solar-plus-battery storage system.

Available tender details state the selected contractor will be required to provide a complete turnkey solution comprising a 80 kW solar array and 40 kW battery storage system. The system will be installed at Vestacare Stadium, located in the town of Oldham, which is home to the football club.

Other responsibilities will include full design, engineering and installation services, connection to existing electrical infrastructure and testing, commissioning and handover.

Avro FC says interested contractors must demonstrate relevant experience in commercial solar installations as part of their application. The deadline to submit bids is set as November 30.

