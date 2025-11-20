British football club tenders solar-plus-storage system

Greater Manchester-based Avro football club is searching for a contractor to supply and install a solar-plus-battery storage system.
Available tender details state the selected contractor will be required to provide a complete turnkey solution comprising a 80 kW solar array and 40 kW battery storage system. The system will be installed at Vestacare Stadium, located in the town of Oldham, which is home to the football club.
Other responsibilities will include full design, engineering and installation services, connection to existing electrical infrastructure and testing, commissioning and handover.
Avro FC says interested contractors must demonstrate relevant experience in commercial solar installations as part of their application. The deadline to submit bids is set as November 30.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.