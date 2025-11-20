Key takeaways from Spain’s Genera tradeshow

From pv magazine Spain

Genera 2025 has shown that the technology is ready and that the priority is to strengthen regulatory frameworks, including capacity markets and service remuneration, and to streamline permitting and interconnection processes.

Under the Semana Internacional de la Electrificación y la Descarbonización, the Genera and Matelec trade fairs were held jointly this year for the first time from Nov. 18 to 20 at IFEMA Madrid, coinciding with the refrigeration trade show Salón Internacional de la Climatización y la Refrigeración (C&R).

Both events have consolidated their position as leading trade fairs in Southern Europe for energy, electrical equipment, applied technological innovation and efficient solutions. The number of exhibitors has increased from nearly 500 in 2014 to more than 800 this year, representing countries such as Germany, Belgium, China, Spain, the United States, France, India, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Turkey.

There is no doubt that Genera 2025 has strengthened its role as a technical forum for the electricity and renewable energy industry in Spain, showcasing solutions that are shaping the roadmap for PV deployment and storage in the coming years. The fair brought together inverter manufacturers, battery suppliers, tracker companies, battery energy storage system integrators and developers of monitoring and control systems.

The most notable technological trends were inverters with integrated grid-forming and black-start capabilities, solutions for scalable photovoltaic and battery energy storage hybrid systems, and digitalization aimed at optimizing operations.

Despite this growth, 2025 is shaping into a pivotal year in which installed PV capacity will likely reach a record, while a potential slowdown in large-scale plant installations approaches. This context, combined with the financial losses faced by major Chinese solar panel manufacturers, was reflected in the limited presence of established solar module companies in the Spanish market. One exception was Aiko, which used Genera to unveil its Neostar Pro 3S+54 module, whose compact design delivers 500 Wp of output in less than 2 square metres.

Meanwhile, the self-consumption market is recovering and manufacturers and distributors are reporting rising demand for energy storage systems to complement these installations.

This edition concludes by showing that the sector is entering a phase in which competitiveness will not depend solely on the cost per kilowatt-hour but on the ability to integrate flexibility, stability and intelligent management across the electricity system. Genera 2025 demonstrated that the Spanish industry is prepared for this shift and that, despite global market uncertainties and the reconfiguration of the manufacturing landscape, innovation remains central. The challenge is to convert this momentum into real investment supported by regulation that accelerates energy storage and enables renewables to participate in grid balancing.