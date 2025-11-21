Chinese PV Industry Brief: Cybrid Technologies ships first optical conversion films for perovskite tandem solar modules

Cybrid Technologies announced the first mass delivery of optical conversion films for perovskite tandem solar modules, marking what it described as the world’s first commercial application of this technology. The product has been shipped to a major, unnamed U.S. photovoltaic manufacturer. The optical film converts harmful ultraviolet light into visible light beneficial to perovskite materials, significantly improving weather resistance and lifespan, according to the company. Laboratory results indicate the technology can boost conversion efficiency by approximately 5%.

China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy) has announced it will abandon a 600 MW wind-solar hydrogen demonstration project in Inner Mongolia’s Alxa League, citing weak market conditions and poor project economics. Approved in January 2023, the project was designed to include 400 MW of wind power, 200 MW of solar, and an annual green hydrogen output of 250 million m3, with a total investment of CNY 5.08 billion ($699 million). Despite obtaining all necessary construction permits for the solar, wind, and hydrogen facilities in 2023, the group never commenced construction. It stated that, as the green hydrogen market has weakened, the project no longer meets internal investment thresholds and will therefore not proceed.

Inverter maker Deye announced plans to issue H shares and list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is in discussions with intermediaries, though details have yet to be finalized. The listing remains subject to approval by the board, shareholders, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), and the Hong Kong exchange.

JinkoSolar signed a 2 GW module supply agreement with PowerChina for Saudi Arabia’s PIF Phase VI Furis PV project. Under the agreement, JinkoSolar will provide its latest Tiger Neo III (Feihu 3) modules. The new generation of N-type TOPCon products features a maximum front-side output of 670 W, bifaciality of up to 90%, a temperature coefficient of –0.26%/C, and degradation rates below 1% in the first year and –0.35% annually thereafter, backed by a 30-year power warranty.

Arctech Solar has completed construction of the second phase of its Jeddah manufacturing plant, following a $60 million investment. The expansion increases its annual capacity in Saudi Arabia to 15 GW, making it the largest solar tracker manufacturing base in the Middle East. Covering roughly 100,000 m2, the facility is a key component of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 localization strategy. A planned third phase will extend production into energy storage systems and automated O&M solutions, integrating manufacturing with smart energy services.