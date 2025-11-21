Ireland confirms residential rooftop solar grant to remain at €1,800 in 2026

The Irish government has confirmed that state grants for rooftop solar installations for Irish householders will remain at €1,800 for 2026. Keeping the domestic solar grants at their current level for 2026 was one of several key recommendations Irish solar industry lobby group Solar Ireland made in its pre-Budget submissions for the upcoming year.

Ronan Power, Solar Ireland’s CEO, said the government’s decision to maintain the current grant level was “sensible and hugely positive” as small-scale rooftop solar installations are proving an important piece of the country’s renewable energy strategy.

There had been some concerns that the government might reduce to grant by €300 each year in line with falling panel prices.

Earlier this month, Ireland surpassed 2 GW of cumulative installed solar capacity. More than 800 MW of this total is installed on homes and businesses, according to Solar Ireland. The domestic rooftop solar grants are delivered by the Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland (SEAI) under the state’s Microgeneration Support Scheme, which was first introduced in 2022.

Power highlighted that maintaining current domestic grant supports would help people avoid energy poverty while ensuring installations also stay within SEAI’s regulatory and quality framework. “It’s a decision that supports both households and the wider clean-energy transition… This certainty for 2026 will keep solar affordable for households and maintain strong oversight across the industry,” said Power, adding that his organization will continue to work with the government on solar policy “as plans for 2027 and beyond take shape”.

In total, Ireland allocated more than €1 billion to renewable energy in its 2026 Budget, released in October 2025. The strategy includes grid upgrades, international electricity interconnection projects, and domestic energy upgrade grants.