ChasingLight Technology launches indoor organic PV modules

Chinese organic photovoltaics (OPV) manufacturer ChasingLight Technology has launched a lightweight, flexible indoor PV module product, suitable for integration into electronic devices, such as sensors, asset trackers and shelf labels.

“We launched iLux OPV module in May 2025. It performs well in low-light indoor environments, and has been applied in smart office products,” a spokesperson told pv magazine.

The module is available in a range of sizes, from 10 mm x 30 mm2 and 50 mm x 50 mm, to 100 mm x 100 mm and 650 mm x 550 mm. “We have a mass production line for 650 x 550 mm² OPV modules, which has already commenced operations and begun product delivery,” the spokesperson said.

The new product provides 100.71 μW/cm2 and 0.82 V at 1,000 Lux under 4,000 K LED illumination. At 200 Lux and 4,000K LED, the power is 20.32 μW/cm2 and 0.77V. The ideal operating spectrum is 400 nm to 750 nm.

It has an efficiency of 19.92% with a 10-year lifespan to match the lifecycle and design features of the types of products it is targeting, according to the company. The device temperature range is -20 C to 50 C with a relative humidity range of 0 to 85%. The typical bend radius is 60 mm to 200 mm.

The module is customizable in size, transparency, and color, according to the manufacturer. “It is already available on the market. Government departments, as well as several schools, have purchased it. It has been used in conference activities,” said the spokesperson.

ChasingLight Technology also offers its iLux OPV module in a device with a storage system and power management integrated circuit (PMIC), dubbed iLux+.

Other applications targeted are shelf labels for retail markets, product packaging, smart locks, pressure sensors, remote control handsets, smoke detectors, and asset trackers. The company also intends to pursue markets for larger modules, such as vehicle-integrated photovoltaic (VIPV) modules and building-integrated PV (BIPV) modules.

Founded in 2020, ChasingLight Technology is venture capital-backed with nine investors.